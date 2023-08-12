Elba woman arrested for St. Paul bank theft

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) -The St. Paul Police Department responded to a theft at the Archer Credit Union on Saturday.

According to SPPD, officers were dispatched to the location at 1016 Second St. for a theft that occurred at 9:30 a.m.

Video surveillance showed that a woman entered the credit union and asked for service. While the teller was busy, the woman reached over the counter and took $600.

After officers reviewed the video surveillance and spoke with bank staff, the woman was identified as Rosal Umphress of Elba.

Umphress was located by SPPD officers and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper at her residence. Umphress was arrested and booked into Hall County Corrections for Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Abortion law
Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court
The Maxwell Wildcats practice ahead of the 2023 season.
Pigskin Preview: Maxwell
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Friday on I-80 near mile...
Semi carrying cattle overturns on I-80 in York County, some still unaccounted for

Latest News

Amy Parker and some other generous volunteers help band shoes together for the D & N Events...
D & N Events Center hosts shoe drive fundraiser
Lots of treats were given out to parade goers on Saturday August 12 at the Maxwell Heritage...
Village of Maxwell holds annual Heritage Days celebration
Governor nixes proposal to relax police trainee standards for marijuana, drug use
The eight annual Music On the Bricks has returned to the Canteen District for this weekend.
Canteen District hosts 8th annual Music On The Bricks