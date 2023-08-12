First Presbyterians Church celebrates 150 years with outdoor jazz concert

The First Presbyterians Church is celebrating their 150 year anniversary this weekend.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The church held an outdoor jazz concert Friday evening to commemorate the church’s opening, dating back to 1873, with the help of the Canteen Legacy Jazz Band. The church wanted to have this concert as a way to say thank you for 150 years.

The First Presbyterians Church is also collecting canned food for the Grace Ministries Pantry as a way to give back during their celebration of 150 years.

