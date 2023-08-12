Huskers finish Week 2 of fall camp

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule and the Huskers finished week two of fall camp on Saturday morning. This marks the end of the first stage of fall camp where the team was living on campus in the dorms. Players now will get Sunday off and get to move back to their own beds as school starts on Aug. 21..

Saturday’s scrimmage was closed to the media, but Matt Rhule will speak to the media after practice at approximately 11 a.m.. You can watch his full post-practice press conference in the video player above.

The Huskers have another 13 practices before the season opener against Minnesota which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick off on Thursday, Aug. 31. We will next hear from OC Marcus Satterfield, WR Coach McGuire, and some of the offensive players following Monday’s practice. The next practice that will be open to the media to watch will be on Tuesday of this week.

