North Platte hosts annual sports drink scrimmage

North Platte held their annual sports drink football scrimmage on Friday
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog football team hosted their annual sports drink scrimmage on Friday evening at Bauer Field.

The scrimmage involved a split squad format with a blue team and a white team for the Bulldogs as players rotated in on offense and defense throughout the night.

The North Platte Softball team also has a sports drink scrimmage planned for Saturday, fans in attendance can get in with the donation of an unopened sports drink donation.

The Bulldogs take the field for their season opener on August 18th at 7 p.m. when they host Papillion-La Vista South at Bauer Field.

Members of the Bulldog team gather during practice at Bauer Field
Pigskin Preview: North Platte
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive

