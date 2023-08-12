Village of Maxwell holds annual Heritage Days celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Village of Maxwell held their annual Heritage Days celebration on Saturday.

The day started off with a grab-and-go breakfast followed by the annual parade and the pie and cake auctions. The judged pies that were auctioned off went to the Hill and Valley group and the other tasty looking cakes and pies were auctioned off to help raise money for the Maxwell Easter Egg Hunt.

Randy Stubbs, resident of Maxwell, helped MC the parade and auctioned off all of the cakes and pies. Stubbs said he looks forward to this event every year and there are lots of things to do.

“Lot of kiddie rides and kiddie events at the park,” Stubbs said. “The Baptist church in town is doing a sloppy-joe feed. Tonight at 7 p.m. Maxwell Village is going to have bingo and free ice cream. Now the bingo is going to cost you but the ice cream is free and that is tonight at 7 p.m. following all of the festivities but it will be a full day here in Maxwell.”

