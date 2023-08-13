Football Preview: Cozad

The Cozad Haymakers prepare for the 2023 football season.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad are looking to rebound after going 3-6 last season with their only wins coming against Ogallala, Lexington and Gothenburg.

This season, the Haymakers’ schedule is just as challenging, so training camps were taken very seriously this summer.

Coming into fall practices, Cozad already had more than 90% of their offensive and defensive schemes implemented.

“We’re hitting on all cylinders, obviously this week saw huge growth on what we did over the summer,” said Cozad head coach Jayce Dueland.

Paying attention to details is crucial for the Haymakers, who had five of their games in 2022 decided by two possessions or less.

Despite being a normal sized C1 school, Cozad have struggled with depth in the past, something they’re looking to improve on this year.

“Big thing is just building our depth, we got a few kids to come out that we didn’t expect, so we are just building a little depth just numbers wise,” said Dueland.

With this influx of players, veteran leadership is more important than ever.

“I try to be a leader to the younger guys on the team, especially this year since I’m a senior,” said senior linemen Tyree Smith.

Cozad are looking for a bounce back year, their season begins on August 25th, with a game at 7 p.m. at McCook.

