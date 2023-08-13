Nebraska Parks and Games holds Fishing Event In North Platte

Many young families came out to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday August 12 to partake in the Nebraska parks and games fishing event.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Parks and Games had a fishing event on Saturday at Veterans memorial Park in North Platte.

The fishing events are not exclusive only to North Platte. They are put on all across the state of Nebraska throughout the year and is a great way to bring people together who are passionate about it. Julie Guiser who is the public relation officer for Nebraska Parks and Games is just happy to know that people of all ages want to continue fishing or to get started.

“You know we always invite people to come out and if they want to learn how to fish it does not matter what age you are, if you have lapsed from fishing and want to get back into it, come on out,” Guiser said. “It a great way to spend an evening and we will supply everything you need and get you going.”

If you missed out on the fishing event last night and and want to check it out the Nebraska Parks and Games also has events at other lakes as well. Those include the lakes at Fort Kearney, Windmill state recreation area and Mormon Island.

