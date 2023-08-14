3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of treats were given out to parade goers on Saturday August 12 at the Maxwell Heritage...
Village of Maxwell holds annual Heritage Days celebration
Amy Parker and some other generous volunteers help band shoes together for the D & N Events...
D & N Events Center hosts shoe drive fundraiser
Many young families came out to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday August 12 to partake in the...
Nebraska Parks and Games holds Fishing Event In North Platte
Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles

Latest News

News 2 at Ten
KNOP's Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
At least 8 hurt in shooting, officer assaulted in downtown Memphis, police say
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Prosecutors presenting Trump-Georgia election investigation to grand jury