Authorities: ‘No credible threat’ after report of attempted child abduction in Eagle

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated after child enticement incident reported Tuesday
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle, Nebraska, Public Pool on Tuesday...
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle, Nebraska, Public Pool on Tuesday night.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation into a report of attempted child abduction in the Village of Eagle has led authorities to determine there’s not a credible threat to public safety in the community located about 50 miles southwest of Omaha.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend that deputies had looked into the report that a girl walking on a park trail west of the Eagle Public Pool last Tuesday evening had been approached by a stranger. The incident reportedly occurred on a dirt and gravel cul-de-sac in the public pool parking area off Applewood Drive.

“After a careful review of all the evidence, we have determined that there is no credible threat to the safety of the public,” CCSO said on a Facebook post about the update. “We understand this was a scary experience for the victim and their family, and we want to assure them that we are committed to protecting children.”

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for providing information that aided in the investigation.

“We will continue to pay special attention to and thoroughly investigate all reports of crimes involving children,” the post states. “We appreciate the parents and mentors who used this story as an opportunity to discuss and educate children about stranger danger and other safety tips. We also appreciate the public’s overwhelming support to provide possible leads and to ensure our children were safe during the investigation.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

