Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

