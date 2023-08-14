Coast Guard and Navy rescue 4 divers off South Carolina coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.
By Makayla Evans, Dylan Leatherwood and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The Coast Guard and Navy rescued four divers who were reported missing Sunday off the Carolinas, officials said Monday.

The federal agency says around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them.

Officials did not say where the divers were spotted. In the original news release, the Coast Guard reported the search was 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

The drivers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. They were in a “pleasure craft” called Big Bill’s.

“Coordinating with Sector Charleston, Sector North Carolina launched a multi-asset search and rescue effort,” the Coast Guard stated in the news release.

Multiple helicopters and patrol boats are involved in the mission.

A Coast Guard official says all the divers are safe and alive. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the source.

Copyright 2023 WMBF Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of treats were given out to parade goers on Saturday August 12 at the Maxwell Heritage...
Village of Maxwell holds annual Heritage Days celebration
Amy Parker and some other generous volunteers help band shoes together for the D & N Events...
D & N Events Center hosts shoe drive fundraiser
Many young families came out to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday August 12 to partake in the...
Nebraska Parks and Games holds Fishing Event In North Platte
The Cozad Haymakers prepare for the 2023 football season.
Football Preview: Cozad
Elba woman arrested for St. Paul bank theft

Latest News

News 2 at Ten
KNOP's Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!
KNOP's Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!
The D & N Events Center is looking for all kinds of shoes from infant to adult or used to brand...
D & N Events Center hosts a shoe drive
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump