Football preview: Mullen Broncos looking to bounce back this season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mullen Broncos are coming off a 2022 season that started well but finished with a 4-5 record.

Mullen ended the year on a three game losing streak, being defeated in those games by a combined 132 points.

Despite the rough end to last season, head coach Wade Marsh says the team had strong summer camps and he feels positive going into the year.

“We had a really good summer, participation in the weight room is about as good as we’ve had; we had probably 75 percent of our kids here almost every night. We’re really glad the younger kids showed up and bought in,” Marsh said.

Bouncing back this season will prove difficult, because Mullen has a small enrollment this school year leaving their football roster at just 16 players.

“So we’ve got some tough games on our schedule, but we feel that we can compete, the main thing with us is we’ve got to stay healthy, we don’t have a lot of depth this year with just our numbers situation at the high school,” Marsh said.

Marsh anticipates that most of his eight starters will have to play both ways, forcing his players to be adaptable.

“We’ve told the kids that they’re going to have to play multiple positions, its just the nature of it this year,” Marsh said.

The Broncos begin their season on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at Medicine Valley.

