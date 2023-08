NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska golfer Gentry Scheve will be competing on a national stage at the U.S. Amateur Championship this week at Cherry Hill in Parker, Colorado.

Gentry will be a senior in the upcoming season for the big red.

He will be competing against 312 other amateur golfers at the championship this week.

