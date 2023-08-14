Huskers finish practice #13, OC Marcus Satterfield takes questions after practice

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team practiced Monday morning as they prepare for their Aug. 31 season opener at Minnesota.

Following practice, Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Wide Receiver Coach Garret McGuire and offensive players spoke to the media. Watch what they had to say in the video player above.

Tuesday’s practice will be open to the media, so make sure you keep it tuned to the 10/11 platforms to get a glimpse of practice. On Tuesday, we’re scheduled to hear from HC Matt Rhule, TE Coach Josh Martin, and selected players.

Nebraska is more than half way through fall camp. The Huskers will have a total of 25 practices before leaving for Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 30th.

N REPORT: QB Jeff Sims Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: Junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
Husker golfer Gentry Scheve to compete at U.S. Amateur Championships
Husker golfer to compete at U.S. Amateur Championships