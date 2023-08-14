Lincoln Diocese relieves reverend of duties as vicar general; Reverend from Hastings to fill vacancy

(KOLNKGIN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A reverend was relieved of his duties as vicar general following inappropriate and offensive comments made in the workplace.

On Monday, Bishop James D. Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln relieved Reverend Justin Fulton of his duties as vicar general effective immediately.

“Those in leadership positions in the diocese must be held to a high standard of conduct,” Bishop Conley said.

Also effective immediately, Very Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of the Hastings Catholic Schools, will serve as the vicar general of the diocese. Rev. Brouillette will retain all previous duties as assigned at this time.

Very Rev. Caleb La Rue was appointed vicar for canonical affairs in addition to his duties as chancellor.

