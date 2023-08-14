Runza holds ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open new location in North Platte

Runza's famous and favorite dinosaur Runza Rex was out greeting people at the new Runza...
Runza's famous and favorite dinosaur Runza Rex was out greeting people at the new Runza location at E and Jeffers street(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Runza held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the grand opening of their newest location in North Platte.

The new location opened in late June, but officially cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the new location. Franchisee owner Josh Catlett, said it has been nothing but warm welcomes.

“We still make our Runza sandwiches every morning, our onion rings every morning, our ranch,” Catlett said. “We have so much things that we do to set us apart from a lot of the other places.”

The new restaurant is located on Jeffers and E streets and is open everyday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

