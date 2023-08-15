23 people killed in crashes on Nebraska roads in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - During the month of July 2023, 23 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

These 23 fatalities occurred in 20 fatal crashes.

Fifteen of the nineteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, two were using a seatbelt, and two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Twenty-one of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

There was one fatality on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.

One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.

Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

January-July Fatalities Fatal Crashes % Change v. 2023 (Fatalities) 2023 115 105 2022 137 120 +19.0 2021 126 103 +10.0 2020 132 125 +15.0 2019 131 111 +14.0 2019-2022 Avg. 132 115 +15.0

In July of 2022, 17 people were killed. NDOT said only 17 of the 96 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

*The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

