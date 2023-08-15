Appeals Court affirms long sentence for Grand Island teen convicted of sex crimes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Court of Appeals has affirmed the sentence handed down to a Grand Island teen for sexual assault and child porn charges.

Hall County District Court judge sentenced 19-year-old Israel Trautman to a total of 67 to124 years in prison.

He was accused of victimizing five young girls and was convicted last fall of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and four counts of child abuse. Court records show that Trautman made a plea agreement in October for which prosecutors dropped nine counts of human trafficking and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

A district judge sentenced Trautman to 25 to 50 years each on the two sexual assault convictions, three to four years each on the three counts of visual depiction and two to three years each for the four child abuse convictions. The sentences are to run consecutively or one after another. The longer terms on each sentence represent the maximum prison times allowed by state statute for each crime.

The judge also ordered Trautman to register as a sex offender.

Trautman appealed his sentence to the Nebraska Court of Appeals asserting that he received ineffective assistance of counsel and that the district court abused its discretion in imposing an excessive sentence.

The court disagrees, filing its opinion Tuesday morning.

In the ruling, it lists the statement of facts where on September 27, 2022 during a plea hearing, the court noted an agreement had been reached, whereby Trautman would enter a plea of no contest to nine charges and the State would stand silent whether the sentences would run consecutively or concurrently.

Trautman agreed he wanted to proceed with the agreement, acknowledging he understood the charges and possible penalties, as well as the rights he was waiving.

Trautman claims he had received ineffective assistance of counsel.

In its analysis, the Appeals Court said they have a general legal framework for these types of claims. To prevail, the defendant must show the counsel’s performance was deficient and that this deficient performance actually prejudiced his or her defense. The appellate court said it would not scour the remainder of the brief in search of such specificity.

Trautman claims his counsel was ineffective in failing to request the Child Advocacy Center interview of one of his victims. Though the appellate court said they had to determine if Trautman would have rejected the plea offer and went to trial if counsel pointed out what the victim said.

The Appeals Court said they had to consider the evidence against Trautman, including evidence from Trautman capturing the sexual encounter where the victim appears “clearly intoxicated.”

The ruling said considering the strength of the state’s case and the possible penalties, compared with the chance of discrepancies between the CAC interview and the police reports, Trautman cannot show a reasonable probability that he would have insisted on going to trial rather than entering into the plea agreement.

Trautman also claims his counsel failed to dispose of one of the victims and review state’s evidence as well as failure to investigate. The court lists reasons why they don’t believe that to be so.

As for the excessive sentence claim, Trautman argues that the sentences were excessive and that the court failed to adequately consider all the relevant statutory factors, particularly his age and social background.

The Presentence Investigation Report indicates that Trautman was between the ages of 16 and 18 at the time of the various offenses, had graduated from high school, and was living with his maternal grandparents who he described as good people but passive disciplinarians.

The ruling said the PSR also noted that there were 10 different victims of Trautman’s offenses and that he was found to be in possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, including 105 images and one video of the various victims. Additionally, Trautman not only posted pictures of the victims online, but at times provided enough information that they could be identified and contacted by others. He invited others on Reddit to engage with him in conversation about sexual harm of his victims. The overall Level of Service/Case Management Inventory placed Trautman in the very high risk category to reoffend. Trautman was also placed in the moderate to high risk range to reoffend on the Vermont Assessment of Sex Offender Risk instrument.

At sentencing, the district court made lengthy comments in evaluating the statutory factors and the information contained in the PSR. The district court stated that it had considered Trautman’s age, mentality, education, experience, social and cultural background, past criminal record or record of law-abiding contact, motivation for the offense, the nature of the offense, and the amount of violence involved in the commission of the offense. The court specifically noted the mitigating factors argued by Trautman, as well as that Trautman had spared his victims from testifying at a trial by entering a plea.

Upon the Appeals Court’s review of the record, they can find no abuse of discretion in the sentences imposed. Leading to the Appeals Court affirming Trautman’s convictions and sentences.

