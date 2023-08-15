Area rancher announces run for Nebraska Public Power District seat

McPherson County, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2024 Election is 450 days, but that’s not stopping one local candidate from announcing his candidacy.

Rusty Kemp, a McPherson County rancher, is running for Region Five’s Nebraska Public Power District Director seat. The district encompasses 21 counties in western Nebraska.

Kemp was urged to run for this office by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen.

“The NPPD Board is probably one of the most important boards in the state that no one pays attention to. Reliable, affordable electricity is so important for western Nebraska and especially for agriculture,” Kemp said. “Intermittent electricity doesn’t work well for anybody, especially agriculture.”

Seats on the Nebraska Public Power Districts are non-partisan, but the positions are elected. Kemp will have to win against anyone else who declares for the office.

