Crypto mining and data centers discussed at Lincoln County Commissioners meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners approved a resolution on Monday to amend the County’s zoning regulations relating to crypto mining and data centers.

Lincoln County Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark said there have been crypto-mining developers interested in coming to the North Platte region.

“When looking at the Lincoln County zoning regulations, we didn’t have anything in place for those types of facilities,” Clark said. “They are somewhat industrial and produce sound because of the large fans that are used to cool the computer systems used for crypto mining. So, we needed to make sure we had some protections in place for neighboring property owners.”

Also at this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Axes & Aces, what is soon to be the region’s newest entertainment destination, received unanimous support from the County Board for Class C Liquor License.

Axes & Aces is the brainchild of North Platte residents, Brian Schimek and Lisa Citta, and will not only feature axe throwing but also indoor pickleball courts, golf simulators, and food and drink.

The building is located at 675 East North Lake Road in North Platte. The business received support earlier in the month for financial assistance from the North Platte Quality Growth Fund Committee, the request will be discussed at this week’s North Platte City Council meeting set to be held on Tuesday.

The developers plan for the destination to be open this fall.

This week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the Lincoln County, Nebraska YouTube page.

