Fall Camp rolls on for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team held its fourteenth practice of the preseason on Tuesday outside Memorial Stadium. The Huskers worked out on the grass practice fields and inside the Hawks Championship Center on a fall-like morning in Lincoln.

During the portion of practice open to the media, the Huskers spent a significant amount of time working on special teams. First-year assistant coach Ed Foley gave constant encouragement and feedback, while the Huskers quickly transitioned in between reps. Many of Nebraska’s projected starters are on various special teams units.

Head Coach Matt Rhule will speak to the media following Tuesday’s practice. You can watch his full press conference in the video player above following its conclusion. We’re also expected to hear - for the first time - from new TE Coach Josh Martin and selected players following practice. As always, you can see all those full interviews in the video player above.

Nebraska’s season opener is quickly approaching. The Huskers kick off the 2023 campaign on Aug. 31 at Minnesota.

