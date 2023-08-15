‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s a boy!

Ashley Olsen, one-half of the famous Olsen twins, has given birth to her first child, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Tuesday.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Sources tell ET that Olsen, 37, gave birth to a son named Otto earlier this summer. The pregnancy was kept secret until now.

Olsen welcomed the baby with her husband Louis Eisner, 34. The couple got married in December 2022, according to People.

Olsen is best-known for sharing the role as Michelle Turner with her twin Mary-Kate on the hit series “Full House.” The twins went on to star in numerous films and became fashion industry moguls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: North Platte High School)
North Platte High School announces inaugural Bulldog baseball coaching staff
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Animals testing positive for rabies in Nebraska
Runza's famous and favorite dinosaur Runza Rex was out greeting people at the new Runza...
Runza holds ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open new location in North Platte

Latest News

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested on Aug. 3.
California judge pleads not guilty to murder in wife’s death
Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say
President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers are greeted by workers as they arrive at...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Opponents of LB 574 filled the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda, as they have during nearly all...
Four of six people cited during Nebraska Capitol protests face charges
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch