Husker OC Satterfield with high praise for OL Coach Raiola

O-Lines Coach Donovan Raiola receives praise from OC Marcus Satterfield for his work with Offensive Line so far in fall camp.
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As the Husker Football team continues to prepare for their 2023 season opener against Minnesota, Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield had high praise for Offensive Lines Coach Donovan Raiola.

Satterfield praised the offensive line schemes that Raiola instituted into the team this fall, stating that during the first scrimmage for the team on Saturday, the defense was trying to solve a new puzzle each snap.

The Huskers continue to practice ahead of their August 31st season opener in Minneapolis against Minnesota, that game will be televised on FOX.

