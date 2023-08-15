At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: North Platte High School)
North Platte High School announces inaugural Bulldog baseball coaching staff
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Animals testing positive for rabies in Nebraska
Runza's famous and favorite dinosaur Runza Rex was out greeting people at the new Runza...
Runza holds ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open new location in North Platte

Latest News

Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Texas is suing Shell for a fire at the company’s Deer Park petrochemical plant in May 2023.
Texas sues Shell over May fire at Houston-area petrochemical plant
FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of...
For first time ever, cable and broadcast are less than half of all TV viewing
A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility...
Several dogs die after boarding facility floods, about 20 rescued