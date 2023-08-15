Nebraska Athletics launches 100 year Memorial Stadium anniversary campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - In celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Memorial Stadium, Nebraska Athletics has released details on initiatives created to commemorate this historic season.

2023 Nebraska Football Tickets

As a kickoff to this campaign, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced in December 2022 that all Nebraska Football Season tickets would be reduced by $100 for the 2023 season, from $420 to $320.

“This is one of the best college football venues in the country and I can’t wait to celebrate this historic season as we kickoff the Matt Rhule era of Nebraska Football,” Alberts said. “Our staff worked hard to commemorate and celebrate this anniversary and provide some special experiences for our fans.”

Nebraska has sold out the Northern Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa games for the 2023 season. A limited number of visiting team return tickets remain for Louisiana Tech, Big Ten home games against Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11), with those three games packaged for $100. These tickets can be purchased on Huskers.com or by calling the Athletic Ticket office at 1-800-8BIGRED.

Special 100th Anniversary Alternate Uniform

On Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, when Nebraska hosts Northwestern at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers will wear an alternate adidas uniform that features the 100-year stadium patch and a blue outline around the numbers. The blue outline has historical significance as the Huskers wore blue uniforms in the first ever game played at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 13, 1923, against Oklahoma. Nebraska wore blue uniforms that day to avoid confusion with Oklahoma who had only traveled with its crimson uniforms. Nebraska was victorious against the Sooners, winning the first ever game at Memorial Stadium 24-0. Memorial Stadium was officially dedicated the following week, Oct. 20, 1923, before the Husker’s game against Kansas. The 2023 alternate jerseys are available for fans to purchase on the Fanatics, Husker Team Shop website and at local Husker retailers.

Commemorative Memorial Stadium Book

Nebraska recently released a keepsake book documenting the rich history of Memorial Stadium. “Memorial Stadium: 100 Years Through These Gates” was produced and written by Nebraska Athletic Department staff Brandon Meier and Kate Dean and published by Skybox Press.

The 144-page hardcover book features over 300 photos from the Husker archives, Introduction by Tom Osborne, Preface by Trev Alberts and Ted Carter and historical perspective from Mike Babcock. The book retails for $75 and is available to purchase on the Huskers.com website and through local retailers. Season ticket holders were able to pre-order the book with their season tickets.

Additional Commemorative Items

Along with the stadium book, Nebraska is offering fans a chance to purchase a piece of Memorial Stadium history. Wooden bench seats that were removed during a previous renovation can now be purchased by fans as a stadium collectible.

Each weathered, 9″x 12″ bench seat features an original engraved seat number. A digital certificate of authenticity will accompany each collectible. The bench seats are $150 and are only available while the limited supplies last. In addition to the bench seats, fans can also purchase a bottle opener with a handle carved from the same bench seating. These collectibles can be ordered now and will begin shipping in September.

Memorial Stadium Anniversary Web Site

Nebraska has also launched a microsite created by Playfly, Nebraska’s new multimedia rights partner. The site features videos and photos documenting the rich history of Nebraska football and gives fans an opportunity to submit their own Husker photos that will be incorporated into a fan mosaic displayed inside Memorial Stadium. The deadline for fans to submit their photos is Oct. 31, 2023.

Commemorative Logo

Nebraska Athletics has created a commemorative Memorial Stadium 100th Anniversary logo that will be featured on the alternate uniforms, apparel and displayed on flags and banners around Memorial Stadium throughout the 2023 season.

