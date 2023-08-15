Nebraska team makes American Legion World Series Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska representative in the American Legion World Series defeated Wyoming on Monday afternoon to advance to the championship of the tournament on Tuesday.

The Carpetland team from Lincoln East representing Post 3 is competing in Shelby, NC after winning both their state tournament and their regional tournament.

They will take on Texas in the championship in a game that will be televised on ESPNU on Tuesday.

