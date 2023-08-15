Nebraska team makes American Legion World Series Championship

Nebraska team making a run at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, NC
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska representative in the American Legion World Series defeated Wyoming on Monday afternoon to advance to the championship of the tournament on Tuesday.

The Carpetland team from Lincoln East representing Post 3 is competing in Shelby, NC after winning both their state tournament and their regional tournament.

They will take on Texas in the championship in a game that will be televised on ESPNU on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of treats were given out to parade goers on Saturday August 12 at the Maxwell Heritage...
Village of Maxwell holds annual Heritage Days celebration
Amy Parker and some other generous volunteers help band shoes together for the D & N Events...
D & N Events Center hosts shoe drive fundraiser
Many young families came out to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday August 12 to partake in the...
Nebraska Parks and Games holds Fishing Event In North Platte
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

Latest News

(Source: North Platte High School)
North Platte High School announces inaugural Bulldog baseball coaching staff
Marcus Satterfield post practice on Aug. 3, 2023.
Husker OC Satterfield with high praise for OL Coach Raiola
Mullen Broncos football players participating in a preseason practice on August 14, 2023.
Football preview: Mullen Broncos looking to bounce back this season
O-Lines Coach Donovan Raiola receives praise from OC Marcus Satterfield for his work with...
Raiola receiving praise from Satterfield