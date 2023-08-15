North Platte High School announces inaugural Bulldog baseball coaching staff

North Platte High School announces inaugural Bulldog baseball coaching staff
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School announced their inaugural coaching staff for the Bulldog baseball team on Monday.

Longtime Greater Nebraska Educator John Byrn was named Head Coach. Assistant Coaches include Anthony Hinde, Adam Sturup, Jeremy Condon, and Ricky Holm.

The Bulldog baseball team will open their season on March 23. In July, North Platte Public Schools announced the addition of high school baseball to their options for spring sports activities.

