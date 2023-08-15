North Platte Public Schools discuss safety at board meeting

By Aron Geml
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools board of education met on Monday to discuss a variety of topics with the new school year.

One of those topics was an update to security for high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.

School resource officer Jeremiah Johnson and Brady Buscher sat before the board to discuss all of the improvements in keeping students safe in school including the restrooms.

”Bathrooms that is what picks up sensors for nicotine or marijuana or any type of smoke,” Johnson said. “It also has a decimal meter on it so if the volume in the bathroom gets too loud the alarm will go off and notify the principal, usually in the case if there’s a fight or something like that. It really is a smart system even if a student or somebody yelled help that system would pick that up and send an alarm to us.”

In addition to the safety plan, a panic button will also be used at North Platte High, Adams and Madison to alert all personnel on that property of an active emergency.

