Authorities working to identify body found in canal that dumps into Platte River

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Platte County are investigating a possible drowning after a body was found in the Platte River in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Loup Power Tailrace Park at 5:15 p.m. after a person saw a body in the water where the Loup Canal dumps into the Platte River.

The Platte County Dive and Rescue Team helped recover the body. Columbus Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene and assisted with the recovery.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the person and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

