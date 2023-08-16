Gas leak injures two, closes Highway 30 in Keith County

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people were injured in Keith County after a gas leak late Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. local time near the Korty Feedlot between Paxton and Roscoe.

Not many details are known at this time. However, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation official, a natural gas line, owned by Tallgrass Energy, was hit. Two people were hurt including one person that was seriously injured.

Traffic on Highway 30 was re-routed to I-80 and the highway reopened two hours later after crews cleared the scene. Work to repair the line will be ongoing.

