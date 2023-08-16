Gas leak injures two, closes Highway 30 in Keith County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people were injured in Keith County after a gas leak late Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. local time near the Korty Feedlot between Paxton and Roscoe.

Not many details are known at this time. However, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation official, a natural gas line, owned by Tallgrass Energy, was hit. Two people were hurt including one person that was seriously injured.

Traffic on Highway 30 was re-routed to I-80 and the highway reopened two hours later after crews cleared the scene. Work to repair the line will be ongoing.

🚨🚨Traffic Alert🚨🚨



Due to a gas leak, Highway 30 is CLOSED between Paxton and Roscoe. Take I-80 as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/x7rYBrBU4r — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) August 16, 2023

