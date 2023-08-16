Horse in Dawson County tests positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquito
(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A horse in Dawson County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

WNV is widely spread through mosquitos, and Two Rivers is sharing ways for horse owners to work with their veterinarian to protect their horses against WNV.

The health department said horses should be vaccinated for WNV once per year in the spring or early summer before mosquito season starts. If a horse has never been vaccinated, they say to get the booster shot for the horse to be fully protected.

Owners can also practice good mosquito control by removing standing water, cleaning water troughs regularly, using mosquito repellents, and bringing horses inside at dawn and dusk, which are peak mosquito feeding periods.

The health department wants people to know that humans and horses cannot spread the disease to each other, but WNV can be transmitted to humans and horses through mosquito bites. EPA-registered bug spray can protect humans against mosquitos.

There is no current vaccine against WNV for humans.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department District includes Dawson, Gosper, Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney, Harlan and Franklin Counties.

