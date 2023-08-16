Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen visits North Platte to discuss Keep Kids First Program

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke with students at Saint Patrick’s High School on Tuesday.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen was in North Platte on Tuesday to discuss the Keep Kids First Program.

The goal of the program is to help families of low income to give chances to children to go to a private school instead of a public school.

”That’s what Keep Kids First is, the Opportunity Scholarship that we passed in the Legislature that I signed in to law,” Gov. Pillen said. “And, there is a group of people headed by the Teacher’s Union that is trying to get enough signatures to put it on a ballot to do away from the law. Keep Kids First is declining to sign and make sure we get the truth out and everybody understands we all agree that every kid matters. We need have great private schools and we need great public schools in Nebraska.”

Governor Pillen is also very confident about Keep Kids First and its ability to help low-income families.

”What is really important is that if right now, today we want to make sure that if a child is living in poverty and a Mom feels there is a better fit for their child in a private school, that they would have the opportunity,” Gov. Pillen said. “And so this would give tax credits and there would be revenues to be able to help that Mom get their child in to a private school.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: North Platte High School)
North Platte High School announces inaugural Bulldog baseball coaching staff
Sustainable Beef, LLC Co-Founder and NPPD Board of Director member Rusty Kemp
Area rancher announces run for Nebraska Public Power District seat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Lincoln Diocese relieves reverend of duties as vicar general; Reverend from Hastings to fill vacancy

Latest News

The North Platte City Council met on Tuesday to discuss a lengthy agenda. A few of the topics...
North Platte City Council approves loans for DEAM LLC and Gourmeat Chips
North Platte City Council approves loans for two local businesses
North Platte City Council approves loans for DEAM LLC and Gourmeat Chips
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke with students at Saint Patrick’s High School on Tuesday.
North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School welcomes Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Nebraska State District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson stopped by...
North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School welcomes Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen