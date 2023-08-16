Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen visits North Platte to discuss Keep Kids First Program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen was in North Platte on Tuesday to discuss the Keep Kids First Program.

The goal of the program is to help families of low income to give chances to children to go to a private school instead of a public school.

”That’s what Keep Kids First is, the Opportunity Scholarship that we passed in the Legislature that I signed in to law,” Gov. Pillen said. “And, there is a group of people headed by the Teacher’s Union that is trying to get enough signatures to put it on a ballot to do away from the law. Keep Kids First is declining to sign and make sure we get the truth out and everybody understands we all agree that every kid matters. We need have great private schools and we need great public schools in Nebraska.”

Governor Pillen is also very confident about Keep Kids First and its ability to help low-income families.

”What is really important is that if right now, today we want to make sure that if a child is living in poverty and a Mom feels there is a better fit for their child in a private school, that they would have the opportunity,” Gov. Pillen said. “And so this would give tax credits and there would be revenues to be able to help that Mom get their child in to a private school.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.