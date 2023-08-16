North Platte City Council approves loans for DEAM LLC and Gourmeat Chips

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council met at city hall on Tuesday to discuss a lengthy agenda. A few of the topics involved local businesses seeking approval for loans.

One of those businesses would be a local group called Gourmeat Chips, an alternate type of chip that is packed with protein made in North Platte.

Trey Wasserburger, Gourmeat Chips representative, told the council that he was really excited about bringing operations to North Platte.

“Instinct decided to get this done here and we beat out Kansas City, Omaha, Chicago and Atlanta we had a lot and continued a lot of interest,” Wasserburger said. “Stigg and I ended up in an agreement of having this in North Platte.”

Another local business that got approval for growth loans was DEAM LLC which will have indoor pickleball, axe throwing and a Double Dips Ice Creamery.

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube Page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.