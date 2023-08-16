North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School welcomes Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke with students at Saint Patrick’s High School on Tuesday.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT
The Governor was alongside District 42 State Senator Mike Jacobson. The two talked about how important it is for young students about having goals and dreams to pursue after high school, whether it’s college, the trades and ultimately in life.

“Everybody, all of the kids at Saint Pat’s, were grateful for their opportunity,” Pillen said. “(It’s) always important to be around kids and find out what’s going on, so we had a great visit, great conversation with juniors and seniors. You know, those are extraordinary privileges you get to do as governor. Great group of kids.”

Pillen also said that it is always important to dream big, but to always dream even bigger.

Pillen invited the students of Saint Patrick’s over for a tailgate for the Husker volleyball match at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30

