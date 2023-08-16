Pigskin Preview: Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers come into the 2023 season looking to improve off of recent down years, and they will do so with a strong senior class and the return of four year starter Cooper Hill at Quarterback, Head Coach Alex Lowther believes this team can become a contender.

“We took them to a camp in late July, and I though we did really well, played against some bigger schools,” said Lowther, “and I think the kids competed well, I feel it gave them confidence going into the season, we got a good line, this is the best I have felt about the line in my four seasons, just physically stronger, mentally more prepared, and a lot more confidence in themselves.”

Quarterback Cooper Hill returns to the team following an injury in 2022 that put him out for the season.

“The recovery process was good, I healed fairly quickly, was ready for basketball season,” said Hill, “and then just especially in 7 on 7 this offseason and getting out with the guys, throwing the ball around getting ready for this year.”

The Panthers got into the win column for the first time in over two seasons when they defeated Gibbon in their 2022 season opener, they will open their season against the Buffaloes on August 25th

“Gibbon right off the bat, we want to start off strong because that will lead momentum into the rest of the year,” said Senior Brodey Hund, “I’d like to have a home game first just to set the tone for the rest of the year, but we can get it done on an away game too.”

