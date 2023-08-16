Pillen: Flags to fly at half-staff for Maui wildfire victims

(MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the midst of the worst wildfire disaster in U.S. history, the show of support for the victims and those who’ve been impacted by the tragedy in Maui continues.

Early Wednesday morning, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags should be flown at half-staff immediately.

“Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, August 18, 2023,” the Governor’s office stated in a brief press release.

The death toll for the horrific incident on the Hawaiian island is now over 100. Read more about it, as well as the ongoing recovery efforts, here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sustainable Beef, LLC Co-Founder and NPPD Board of Director member Rusty Kemp
Area rancher announces run for Nebraska Public Power District seat
(Source: North Platte High School)
North Platte High School announces inaugural Bulldog baseball coaching staff
Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Lincoln County Planning & Zoning Administrator Judy Clark presents to the Lincoln County...
Crypto mining and data centers discussed at Lincoln County Commissioners meeting
Lincoln Diocese relieves reverend of duties as vicar general; Reverend from Hastings to fill vacancy

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Triple digits and little precipitation expected for the next week
The North Platte City Council met on Tuesday to discuss a lengthy agenda. A few of the topics...
North Platte City Council approves loans for DEAM LLC and Gourmeat Chips
North Platte City Council approves loans for two local businesses
North Platte City Council approves loans for DEAM LLC and Gourmeat Chips
Governor Pillens Decline To Sign - Keep Kids First rally in North Platte
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen visits North Platte to discuss Keep Kids First Program