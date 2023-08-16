PSC fines Kearney company for storing grain in unlicensed facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an Order sustaining the complaint and assessing a civil penalty of $24,100.00 against a Kearney Company.

The PSC said The Andersons, Inc violated the Grain Warehouse Act by storing grain in an unlicensed facility.

In July of 2022, an inspection by the PSC of the company’s grain warehouse in Paxton, determined that the company was storing grain in six grain bins not listed on the company’s grain warehouse license. A complaint was then a filed against Andersons Inc., by the director of the PSC grain warehouse department alleging the company stored grain in unapproved bins between October 2021 and July 2022.

A hearing in the matter was held in June 2023. Based on the evidence presented at the hearing, the Commission finds that the company stored grain in six bins which were not listed on its grain warehouse license for its Paxton facility, in violation of Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 88-533.

“It is the duty of the Commission to ensure grain warehouses are following state law,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “Even though no losses occurred in this instance, and the company worked with the Commission to resolve the issue their actions put producers at risk and a civil penalty is justified.”

The company has 30 days in which to pay the penalty or appeal the commission’s order.

