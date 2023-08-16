Superior woman killed in Sunday morning fire, cause under investigation

The fire happened in the 500 block of east 3rd Street in Superior.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior woman has died following a structure fire early Sunday morning, according to the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brad Baker identified the victim as 53-year-old Tonya Anson Polhman.

According to the sheriff, one of his deputies was the first on the scene at her home located in the 500 block of east 3rd Street around 2:45 a.m., after a neighbor called in the fire.

Once on scene, the deputy saw an attached garage on fire and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher but it was too severe. The deputy searched the home to see if he could find anyone inside, despite smoke filling the home.

Once Superior Fire responded, they got to work and was able to control the fire within 30 minutes but it wasn’t until the scene was under control and cooling down, when firefighters and deputies spotted a body beneath the debris.

Sheriff Baker said Tonya lived in the home along with her husband, who was not home at the time of the fire.

The garage was destroyed in the fire and there was some damage to the home but the sheriff said it is still livable.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the overall investigation with the State Patrol assisting.

