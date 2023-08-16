Tickets still available to fly in Ford Tri-Motor

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ford Tri-Motor is returning to North Platte after making its last appearance at the North Platte-Lee Bird Regional Airport four years ago.

The public will have the opportunity to board the historic aircraft and take a flight into the past. The event is hosted by the local Hershey chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

“This airplane really started the airline industry in the 20′s,” said Orlin Faulhaber. “Henry Ford really had a desire to create air travel into something that was faster than trains. In the late 20′s his company started building these airplanes.”

The aircraft will be on display through Sunday.

Tickets for flights are still available. Tickets are $95 for non-members and $85 for members. Children 17 and under are $65. Tickets will be sold on site. Proceeds will go back to the EAA.

The flight schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call Orlin Faulhaber at 308-530-2078 or Steve Martin at 308-353-1900.

