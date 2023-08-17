Bullriders, bullfighters ready to stir up dirt at Nebraska State Fair

There will be bull and plenty of it in two fan-pleasing, action-packed events at this year’s Nebraska State Fair.(press release)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two action-packed events that involve bullriding and bullfighting will be a part of this year’s Nebraska State Fair.

Admission to both events is limited, so fans are recommended to buy their tickets in advance here - advance event tickets will include gate admission to the State Fair.

On the State Fair’s opening day, the Ultimate Bullriding Tour will compete Friday, Aug. 25 at 7pm at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Tickets are $55 for VIP; $35, arena side; and $25, general admission.

Often called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, bullriding challenges some of America’s toughest cowboys to stay aboard 2,000 pounds of bucking bull for eight seconds or receive a no-score. The Ultimate Bullriding Tour is presented by 880 KRVN and 93.1 The River.

And on Sunday, September 3 at 5pm, the Ultimate Bullfighters Tour hit the arena. Tickets are $55 for VIP; $35, arena side; and $25, general admission. Advance tickets include gate admission.

In this freestyle event, bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting. The Ultimate Bullfighters Tour is presented by 880 KRVN and 93.1 The River.

With the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair is from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

