City engineering department to begin street resurfacing project Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Drivers may want to allow extra time during their Friday morning commute while crews begin work on city streets.

The City of North Platte has contracted with Western Engineering for a roto milling surface and asphalt laying project.

The sequence of areas to be overlayed are as follows:

1. Grant Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.

2. 2nd Street from Grant Street to Jeffers Street.

3. 3rd Street from Willow Street to Vine Street.

4. 3rd Street from Jeffers Street to Tabor Street.

As part of the resurfacing project, all vehicles and trailers will have to be removed until the milling and placement operations are completed. There will be some short periods of time that driveways will not be accessible as these operations pass the driveways.

Access to local businesses will be maintained with delays possible. Alternate routes are suggested or may be required and drivers are urged to use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs and flagger instructions for the safety of you and the workers.

