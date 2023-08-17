Garden County to host Hope Walks Here community walk

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Garden County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Panhandle Public Health District, and Healthy Blue Nebraska are partnering to recognize September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with the first annual Hope Walks Here Community Walk to raise awareness of suicide and promote suicide prevention.

The walk will be held at the Garden County High School track at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. There is no registration fee or charge to walk, but free will donations are accepted. Proceeds raised will go to support future mental health and suicide prevention activities and Hope Squad.

There will also be a free screening of the “My Ascension” film, weather permitting, after the walk at the football field at 8:15 with a discussion to follow.

“My Ascension” is a moving 90-minute film that tells the story of a teen who attempted suicide. A suicide attempt left 16-year-old varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit paralyzed but propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope and stay alive. “My Ascension” is a feature-length documentary that chronicles Benoit’s inspiring journey and quest to walk again as she worked to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana. “Emma’s story captures the severity of the mental health and suicidality pandemic amongst the adolescent population in the United States. “‘My Ascension’” is a serious yet uplifting story that provides hope, clarity, and support to its audience from a personal perspective,” said Saro Altinoglu, PSY.D, ROWI Teen and Parent Wellness Center.

Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide and bullying prevention program that works to reduce suicide through public awareness and education. The goal of Hope Squad is to destigmatize mental health issues so young people feel more comfortable asking for help in times of need. Hope Squad members are trained to be aware of their peers and watch for warning signs. They learn to show empathy to their peers, listen without judgment, and reduce stigma regarding help-seeking and mental illness. There are nine schools in the area participating in Hope Squads along with Garden County Middle and High Schools.

According to the Panhandle Public Health District, “Our goal is to ensure that everyone living in the Garden County area has access to the tools, resources, and information needed to talk about preventing suicide and to seek help if needed.”

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US. It was responsible for more than 46,800 deaths in 2020, which is about one death every 11 minutes. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. Every day 20 young people die by suicide in the United States.

Suicidal thoughts are a symptom just like any other. But they can be frightening. It’s important to take suicidal thoughts seriously. Its ok to talk about suicide and important to seek help. Suicidal thinking can be treated and improve over time. Evidence shows that if an individual is in crisis and gets the help they need they will likely never be suicidal again. Suicide is NOT the answer.

The National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has changed to 988. It’s now easier to remember the three-digit number 988. #BeThe1To is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s message for National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond, which helps spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline network and its partners are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, to actions that can promote healing, help, and hope.

Panhandle Public Health District offers ongoing QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Suicide Prevention webinars. Our goal is to ensure that everyone living in the Panhandle has the tools to have the essential conversation with someone in crisis and knows what to do to refer to help. The next monthly QPR webinar training is Wednesday, September 14 at noon. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/2p8kb837 Or contact Cheri Farris at 308-220-8020 or cfarris@pphd.org to schedule a webinar or in-person training for your group or organization.

