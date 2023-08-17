Kearney man facing sexual assault charges

Alvaro Sanabria-Diaz, 33, was arrested on sex crimes out of Buffalo County.
Alvaro Sanabria-Diaz, 33, was arrested on sex crimes out of Buffalo County.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man has been arrested on sex crime charges.

Alvaro Sanabria-Diaz, 33, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and assault by strangulation or suffocation.

The charges stem from a reported incident on Aug. 9 involving a 20-year-old victim.

The arrest affidavit with more details of the crime has been sealed. No court date has been set in this case.

