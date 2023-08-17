Law Enforcement calls off search of vehicle, determines no criminal activity suspected

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Greater Nebraska Law Enforcement called off a search following a report of suspicious activity involving people in a vehicle Wednesday evening.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined further into the investigation that there was no criminal or suspicious activity involved.

The search was prompted in Lincoln County after reports of suspicious activity with the three occupants of the vehicle, according to Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Rolly Kramer.

