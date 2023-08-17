Law Enforcement seeking white Escalade with California license plates last seen in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Greater Nebraska Law Enforcement is searching for a White Escalade with California license plates. The search was prompted in Lincoln County after reports of suspicious activity with the three occupants of the vehicle, according to Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Rolly Kramer.

Law Enforcement suspects that the vehicle and its occupants have ventured into Western Lincoln County and may be traveling into Keith County. Kramer advises anyone with additional information to contact the non-emergency line in Lincoln County, at 308-535-9599.

