Lincoln County native teams up with former Nebraska Gubernatorial candidate to help small businesses

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County native Chris Bruns has joined forces with former Nebraska Gubernatorial Candidate and former State Senator Theresa Thibodeau to form the Heartland Independent Business Association.

According to their website, heartlandbusiness.org, their mission is to help small businesses succeed and grow by providing them with the resources, tools, and connections they need to compete in a challenging business environment.

Bruns and Thibodeau have joined the Platte Institute the past several days as they tour the state on their Truth in Taxation tour. Prior to the organization’s event in North Platte, Bruns and Thibodeau discussed their new venture. Bruns says the inspiration for the Heartland Independent Business Association came while he and Thibodeau were on the campaign trail.

“Being out on the trail over the past few years, speaking to thousands of people we heard consistently that there were two things that were extremely important. Our tax situation and making our state more competitive from an economic development standpoint and providing economic opportunity. Through conversations, we decided we were launching an organization to help address those issues, advance our small business climate here in the State of Nebraska, and make this state more competitive,” said Bruns.

The organization aims to achieve its goals by advocating at the local, state, and federal levels while providing resources to individuals that strive to better their communities.

“Lawmakers are the boots on the ground to make sure the state is healthy economically, our role is to be the boots on the ground serving the entrepreneurs and the small businesses that want to grow and succeed throughout the entire state, that is our focus and our mission, as we grow we will have boots on the ground in different areas of the state, to make sure that everybody has a different resource in their economy to go to,” Thibodeau said.

