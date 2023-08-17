Mid-Plains Community College commemorates expansion on Health and Science Center in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As demand for additional healthcare professionals increases throughout the region, state, and, nation, Mid-Plains Community College (MPCC) is addressing the issue and need for additional space to train professionals in this vital field.

Several years ago, MPCC announced its intention to expand their Health and Science Center in North Platte. Ground was officially broken in May of 2022 and this week an official ribbon cutting was held on the expansion that features state-of-the-art learning spaces and patient rooms that mirror those at Great Plains Health to create a seamless transition from the classroom to the hospital.

”When we originally started discussion about expanding this building the goal was to ensure that students had access to the latest simulation technology and the space to be able to add additional students to not only our nursing program but our outlined health programs as well. But then also for those academic support courses that accompany those like our biology courses, chemistry, physics, and being able to allow for more students in all of that as well. This expansion will allow all those goals to come to life,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek the Vice-President of Academic Affairs.

The first floor of the expansion consists of large, dividable classrooms along with two group study rooms, a lobby, three nursing simulation rooms, and an EMS Lab outfitted with an ambulance simulator.

“It’s a $300,000 piece of equipment that is state of the art and will move you up and down and all around as if you were driving from here to the hospital or wherever you want to pick they can imitate that if you hit a dip at 40, it’s going to throw you at 40 mph. So, this original structure is 36,200 square feet the addition is an 11,279 square foot addition for a cost of let’s say right at $5 million but I don’t know if we could go for 5 million today even though this project started a year ago,” said Mike Steele the Vice President of Administrative Services.

According to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College, funding for the expansion was led by a $500,000 donation from Great Plains Health. Additional funding came from the Community, Region, and State.

“The community has been such a huge supporter of the college for the last 50 years, and they’ve also stepped up to the plate for this expansion as well. This provides a great opportunity for our nursing students to gain real-world knowledge. We could not be more excited to have this project done and behind us and bring students here next week to really enjoy it,” said Ryan Purdy the President of Mid-Plains Community College.

“This coming Tuesday, (Aug. 22) will mark the 11th anniversary of the initial ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Mid-Plains Community College Health and Science Center, the project was twenty years in the making,” Purdy added. Purdy stresses that the facility was not built for growth but designed with opportunities for expansion in mind, 11 years later we are capitalizing on that opportunity who would have known we would capitalize on that opportunity in just 11 years,” Purdy concluded.

