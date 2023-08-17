Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Platte County are investigating the death of a man found inside a grain bin near Lindsay, Nebraska.

Deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a farm four miles east of Lindsay on Highway 91 on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. after a man was reportedly trapped in a grain bin.

Lindsay Fire and Rescue and Humphrey Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and deployed their Grain Bin Entrapment Teams. LifeNet medical helicopter was also notified of the incident and placed on standby.

PCSO said the victim, 81-year-old William Babel of Humphrey, Nebraska was found dead when they arrived. The grain bin was partially emptied to recover him.

The sheriff’s office is now trying to figure out how Babel got trapped in the grain bin. This is an ongoing investigation.

