New details in child exploitation case involving ex-scout leader

John Shores is accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Boy Scouts leader in Nebraska is facing charges of child sex crimes.

John Shores, 54, is charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

During his detention hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled that he be released from custody Thursday. Shores’ defense attorney Glenn Shapiro waived the preliminary hearing in the case.

It was confirmed that Shores is in no way associated with the Boy Scouts anymore, as of Aug. 11.

Prosecutors allege that Shores was in contact with an undercover agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

During chat conversations, Shores is accused of asking the agent, who he believed was a young teenage girl, to “play” and send sexually explicit photos of herself.

According to prosecutors, at one point the undercover agent asked if Shores was okay with her being 13 years old, to which he allegedly responded, “Unless you’re a policeman trying to trap me.”

Prosecutors claim Shores frequently expressed worry about the illegality of his actions, but apparently could not stop himself, and instead aggressively pursued a person he thought was a child.

All of this information was obtained via Shores’ detention hearing, as most court documents regarding this case are still sealed.

No information on the next steps in Shores’ trial has been confirmed.

