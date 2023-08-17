North Platte Rotary donates to North Platte Public School Food Pantry

North Platte Rotary donates to North Platte Public School Food Pantry. Funds were made possible after a record year of fundraising at the group's Grocery Grab
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Noon Rotary Club donated $1,500 Wednesday to the North Platte Public School Foundation to be used for the food pantry at North Platte High School.

“We’ve partnered with the school district a few times through the years and we were just excited to make this donation,” said Misty Robertson the Grocery Grab Committee Chair.

Robertson said the donated funds came from the Rotary Grocery Grab event which celebrated a record year in terms of funds raised. Robertson said the Grocery Grab also funds other Rotary projects throughout the year such as the Josh the Otter Drowning Prevention Program, the Blood Hounds Blood Drive, and more.

“We just want to thank all the sponsors of the Grocery Grab event so thank you to everyone that participated,” Robertson said.

